Ukrainian Heroes Street: the ideology behind street name changes
By Seraphim Alvanides, Associate Professor, Department of Architecture and the Built Environment, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Isabelle Buchstaller, Professor of English Linguistics, University of Duisburg-Essen
Malgorzata Fabiszak, Professor, Department of Cognitive Linguistics, Adam Mickiewicz University
The Russian embassy in Vilnius now sits on Ukrainian Heroes’ Street (Ukrainos Didvyrių g.), a direct response to the war.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 28, 2022