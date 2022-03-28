Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Budget to give $49.5 million boost for aged care training, but what about wages?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Tuesday’s budget will provide $49.5 million for aged care training for existing workers and people who want to work in the sector.The Conversation


