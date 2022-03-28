Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Cup Draw Feted in Qatar, but Migrants Left in Lurch

By Human Rights Watch
On April 1, the final draw for the 2022 World Cup is set to take place in Qatar, which is hosting the tournament. This is a major event for football fans, who will be hoping for good luck and a favorable draw to help their favorite teams along the path to December’s final match. Sadly, it was often luck, rather than robust Qatari laws and protections, that has determined the fate of millions of migrant workers, many of whom were drawn to Qatar over the last decade for the allure (and often illusion) of higher wages, only to instead suffer terrible abuses at the hands of unaccountable and unscrupulous…


© Human Rights Watch -


