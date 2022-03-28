Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Inquiry on Beijing Academic Freedom Threats

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students at the University of New South Wales campus in Sydney, Australia, December 1, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Mark Baker, File On Friday, the Australian parliament’s Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security released their long-awaited report examining foreign interference at Australian universities. During their inquiry, the committee heard evidence that Chinese government supporters threatened and intimidated pro-democracy students from China as well as university staff. The report makes strong recommendations to universities and Australia’s government to counter this…


