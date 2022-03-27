Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is board gaming so white and male? I'm trying to figure that out

By Tanya A Pobuda, PhD Candidate, Graduate/Research Assistant, Communication and Culture, Ryerson University
Share this article
The board gaming industry needs to be more inclusive if it it wants to continue its market growth and expand.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Morrison wins battle to head off rank-and-file preselections, as government readies to deliver vote-bait budget
~ Airbnb cash transfers to Ukrainians can help, but they're disrupting charities
~ The COVID-19 pandemic pushed social media to become increasingly tribal
~ Here's how food waste can generate clean energy
~ How health care can respond to the lifelong impact of adverse childhood experiences
~ Egypt: Police Target Sudanese Refugee Activists
~ Montenegrin teenagers release an antiwar song for the children of Ukraine
~ In São Paulo, Brazil, a new church opens every week
~ UK Government Fails Low-Income Households
~ Sri Lanka’s Changes to Abusive Security Law Superficial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter