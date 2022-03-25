We've discovered why some whales stop feeding in response to the sound of sonar
By Patrick Miller, Professor of Biology, University of St Andrews
Charlotte Cure, Researcher in Bioacoustics, UMRAE, France
Saana Isojunno, Research fellow, University of St Andrews
In September 2002, a number of beaked whales were stranded and killed in the Canary Islands during a NATO naval exercise. It was the first time we started to get a real understanding of the negative effects of sonar sounds on cetaceans, which includes whales, dolphins and porpoises.
But why did the noise of sonar seem to affect beaked whales in particular, rather than other species…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 25, 2022