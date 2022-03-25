Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Eritreans at imminent risk of deportation

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities must immediately halt all deportations of Eritrean nationals to Eritrea where they would face serious human rights violations including torture, said Amnesty International.  In the past two weeks alone, the Egyptian authorities have deported 31 Eritreans in violation of the prohibition of refoulement under international law. A group of up to 50 […] The post Egypt: Eritreans at imminent risk of deportation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


