Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An underground comic book displays the zeitgeist of Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia

By Filip Stojanovski
Share this article
The comic book "Streetdog and Rat" ("Džukela i Pacof" in Macedonian) was published in October 2021. The author Matej Bogdanovski has given Global Voices permission to publish a segment translated into English.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Is banning Russian tennis players from Wimbledon the right call?
~ The Kumanjayi Walker murder case echoes a long history of police violence against First Nations people
~ New bill in NSW could prove crucial to helping reduce numbers of First Nations children in out-of-home care
~ Guatemala: Bernardo Caal Xol should never have spent a day in prison
~ Myanmar: Armed Forces Day Spotlights Atrocities
~ Afghan Girls Grieve After School Ban Reinstated
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sarah Ferguson on reporting from Ukraine
~ Saying China 'bought' a military base in the Solomons is simplistic and shows how little Australia understands power in the Pacific
~ VIDEO: On budgeting and barnacle-scraping
~ 5 must-read books about Russia and Ukraine: our expert picks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter