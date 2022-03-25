Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In 20 years of studying how ecosystems absorb carbon, here's why we're worried about a tipping point of collapse

By Caitlin Moore, Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
David Campbell, Associate Professor, University of Waikato
Helen Cleugh, Honorary Professor, Australian National University
Jamie Cleverly, Snr research fellow in environmental sciences, James Cook University
Jason Beringer, Professor, The University of Western Australia
Lindsay Hutley, Professor of Environmental Science, Charles Darwin University
Mark Grant, Science Communication and Engagement Manager; Program Coordinator, The University of Queensland
From rainforests to savannas, ecosystems on land absorb almost 30% of the carbon dioxide human activities release into the atmosphere. These ecosystems are critical to stop the planet warming beyond 1.5℃ this century – but climate change may be weakening their capacity to offset global emissions.

This is a key issue that OzFlux, a research network from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, has been investigating for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


