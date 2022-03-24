Tolerance.ca
Western pharma companies should supply only essential medicines to Russia

By Alex Polyakov, Clinical Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry & Health Sciences., The University of Melbourne
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and overwhelming destruction of property and loss of innocent lives, a number of western companies – from McDonalds to Apple – stopped or severely limited their activities in the Russian Federation.

One glaring exception appears to be the majority of western pharmaceutical companies that continue to supply medicines and equipment.

There is growing political and consumer pressure on these companies to take steps to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


