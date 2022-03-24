Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Russian takeover of the defunct Chernobyl site challenges the 'peaceful, safe and sustainable' branding of nuclear energy

By Karly Burch, Research Fellow, University of Otago
It is impossible to label nuclear power as sustainable without taking into account the entire life cycle of a nuclear reactor and the industry’s exposure to environmental and geopolitical risks.The Conversation


