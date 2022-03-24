Tolerance.ca
Tiny satellites are changing the way we explore our planet and beyond

By Shane Keating, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics and Oceanography, UNSW Sydney
Clare Kenyon, Astrophysicist and Science Communicator, The University of Melbourne
Want to go to space? It could cost you.

This month, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will make the first fully-private, crewed flight to the International Space Station. The going price for a seat is US$55 million. The ticket comes with an eight-day stay on the space station, including room and board – and unrivalled views.

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


