Nigeria's police work under terrible conditions: what needs to be fixed

By Lanre Ikuteyijo, Senior lecturer, Obafemi Awolowo University
Junior officers of the Nigeria Police Force are planning to embark on a strike in protest against poor welfare. The leadership of the force has denied that conditions are bad and warned against the strike action. Lanre Ikuteyijo, a police affairs expert, speaks on the implications of the strike and how Nigeria can improve the welfare of its police officers.


© The Conversation


