Human Rights Observatory

Turning Red's portrayal of ancestor worship highights an important part of Chinese culture

By Shasha Wang, Lecturer in Chinese Studies and Head of Chinese, Bangor University
Disney’s new Pixar film, Turning Red, follows Meilin “Mei” Lee, a 13-year-old living in Toronto, Canada. She’s an average teenager contending with all the things girls her age do (boys, friends, school). However, she has the added pressure of making her strict and overprotective mother.

Family is particularly important to the Lees, who run a temple (祠堂 ci tang in Chinese) dedicated to their ancestor, Sun Yee, who is said to have had a mystic connection to red pandas. As it turns out, this…The Conversation


