Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biodiversity: why new rules to ensure nature benefits from building projects could fail

By Sophus zu Ermgassen, PhD Researcher, Durrell Institute for Conservation and Ecology, University of Kent
Eleanor Jane Milner-Gulland, Tasso Leventis Professor of Biodiversity, University of Oxford
Joseph William Bull, Senior Lecturer in Conservation Science, University of Kent
Share this article
The UK government is making serious investments in new infrastructure as part of its post-pandemic recovery strategy, with £27 billion committed to road expansion, and a target of building an additional 300,000 homes per year. But it also has ambitious targets to halt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Madeleine Albright saw US as an ‘indispensable nation’ and NATO expansion eastward as essential
~ Science and race in South Africa: lessons from 'old bones in boxes'
~ Left to die: the fate of thousands of people living with HIV in Tigray
~ Five ways the monarchy has benefited from colonialism and slavery
~ William Ruto, the presidential candidate taking on Kenya's political dynasties
~ Nigeria's police work under terrible conditions: what needs to be fixed
~ Will war in Ukraine hasten the end of fossil fuels?
~ How to investigate when a robot causes an accident – and why it's important that we do
~ Saudi Arabia: why Boris Johnson not getting an instant deal is down to history
~ New V&A menswear exhibition: fashion has always been at the heart of gender politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter