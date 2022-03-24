Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Denial of bail to Umar Khalid big blow to the right to peaceful protest

By Amnesty International
Responding to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) leader and student activist Umar Khalid being denied bail yet again while facing charges under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) simply for peacefully voicing his dissent against the discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Amnesty International India’s Chair of Board, Aakar Patel, said: “The repeated denial of bail […] The post India: Denial of bail to Umar Khalid big blow to the right to peaceful protest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


