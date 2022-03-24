Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South African Court Urges Action on Deadly Air Pollution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Kendal and Duvah coal plant power station on the outskirts of Witbank, Mpumalanga province, South Africa, on September 28, 2016. © 2016 MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images On March 18 a South African court issued a landmark judgment declaring that Mpumalanga province’s unsafe level of air pollution is in breach of residents’ section 24(a) constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to their health and well-being, along with other constitutional rights. Mpumalanga’s deadly air is a consequence of South Africa’s heavy reliance on coal-fired power…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


