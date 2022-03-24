Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five walks to save the world – how 'psychogeography' can help you confront the climate crisis

By Philippa Holloway, Senior Lecturer English Literature and Creative Writing, Staffordshire University
Perhaps, like me, you’ve seen wildfires raging and glaciers melting on the news and felt helpless. In the face of reports that the impacts of climate change are worse than expected, what on Earth can you do?

While you may not be able to fix the big problems alone, there are ways to take action, and this can start with something as simple as a walk.

Walking mindfully – taking time to observe your surroundings and the thoughts and feelings they evoke – can help you see familiar spaces like…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


