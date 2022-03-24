Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Atomic disruption: how Russia's war on Ukraine has rattled the nuclear world order

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has upended all kinds of certainties, created new possibilities and closed off old ones. This is certainly true for the world’s use of nuclear power.

Late last month, Russia seized the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in northern Ukraine. The move rekindled fears about nuclear safety, decades after the plant’s catastrophic meltdown in in 1986.

And the war has prompted a scramble for new energy supplies in Europe…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Morrison government finally accepts deal with New Zealand to resettle refugees
~ Why Telegram became the go-to app for Ukrainians – despite being rife with Russian disinformation
~ Kava may be coming to a supermarket or cafe near you. But what is it? Is it safe?
~ First Peoples in Victoria have a right to the truth about the impact of colonisation
~ Haitians Being Returned to a Country in Chaos
~ France: Afghan Evacuees Need Mental Health Support
~ Ethiopia: Airstrike on Camp for Displaced Likely War Crime
~ No silver lining for climate change: pain at the petrol pump will do little to get us out of our cars
~ 3 orthopaedic surgeries that might be doing patients (and their pockets) more harm than good
~ Guide to the classics: Immanuel Kant’s Toward Perpetual Peace and its relevance to the war in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter