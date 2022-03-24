Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

First Peoples in Victoria have a right to the truth about the impact of colonisation

By Kevin Bell, Professor and Commissioner, Yoorrook Justice Commission, Monash University
Eleanor Bourke, Professor and Chair of the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission, Indigenous Knowledge
Maggie Walter, Commissioner, Yoo-rrook Justice Commission, University of Tasmania
Sue-Anne Hunter, Commissioner at Yoo-rrook Justice Commission, Indigenous Knowledge
Wayne Atkinson, Commissioner of the Yoorrook Justice Commission, 2021-2024: Senior Fellow School of Social and Political Science, University of Melbourne., The University of Melbourne
Formal hearings of the Yoorrook Justice Commission have begun in Melbourne. This is the first Indigenous-led justice commission of this kind in the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


