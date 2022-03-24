Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Airstrike on Camp for Displaced Likely War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Damage to school building after Ethiopian government airstrike hit the Dedebit Elementary School compound in Tigray on January 7, 2022.   © 2022 Private  (Nairobi, March 24, 2022) – An Ethiopian government airstrike hit a school compound hosting thousands of displaced Tigrayans in northwestern Tigray on January 7, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. An apparent armed drone dropped three bombs on the compound in the town of Dedebit, killing at least 57 civilians and wounding more than 42 others. The Ethiopian government should carry out a prompt, thorough, and impartial…


© Human Rights Watch -


