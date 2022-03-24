Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine's fight for its identity is more than a century old – it is not about to stop

By Dr Jayne Persian, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
In just three weeks, the war in Ukraine has seen what could be the largest refugee movement since the second world war.

There are currently more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees, with a further 6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Guide to the classics: Immanuel Kant’s Toward Perpetual Peace and its relevance to the war in Ukraine
~ Mixed results for Labor in nine federal seat polls, but a national Morgan poll gives Labor a massive lead
~ UN Body Condemns Sri Lanka’s Criminalization of Same-Sex Acts
~ How Russia is trying to stoke anti-Ukrainian sentiment in eastern EU countries
~ Spring statement 2022: quick analysis about standard of living, energy crisis and more – from experts
~ Tornadoes, climate change and why Dixie is the new Tornado Alley
~ The legacy of the Euromaidan Revolution lives on in the Ukrainian-Russian war
~ Did the COVID lockdowns work? Here's what we know two years on
~ Bestia: Oscar-nominated film exposes how the powerful in Chile still don't pay for human rights abuses
~ How fairy tales shape fighting spirit: Ukraine's children hear bedtime stories of underdog heroes, while Russian children hear tales of magical success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter