Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bestia: Oscar-nominated film exposes how the powerful in Chile still don't pay for human rights abuses

By Carole Concha Bell, PhD Candidate, Department of Spanish, Portuguese & Latin American Studies, King's College London
Share this article
A provocative short film about a woman and her dog, Bestia highlights the impunity enjoyed by Chile’s military and politiciansThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Russia is trying to stoke anti-Ukrainian sentiment in eastern EU countries
~ Spring statement 2022: quick analysis about standard of living, energy crisis and more – from experts
~ Tornadoes, climate change and why Dixie is the new Tornado Alley
~ The legacy of the Euromaidan Revolution lives on in the Ukrainian-Russian war
~ Did the COVID lockdowns work? Here's what we know two years on
~ How fairy tales shape fighting spirit: Ukraine's children hear bedtime stories of underdog heroes, while Russian children hear tales of magical success
~ What will Australia's new Defence Space Command do?
~ Bias, politics and protests: how human laws constrain and sometimes liberate animals
~ Stability and security: the keys to closing the mental health gap between renters and home owners
~ Whoever wins this year’s music Oscar, Hans Zimmer remains the most influential composer working in Hollywood today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter