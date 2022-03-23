How fairy tales shape fighting spirit: Ukraine's children hear bedtime stories of underdog heroes, while Russian children hear tales of magical success
By Mia Bloom, Professor and Fellow at Evidence Based Cyber Security Program, Georgia State University
Sophia Moskalenko, Research Fellow in Social Psychology, Georgia State University
The Russian army has fared poorly and the Ukrainian military has fared well, defying experts’ predictions about the war in Ukraine. Can children’s fairy tales help explain the difference?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 23, 2022