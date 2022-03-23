People with endometriosis and PCOS wait years for a diagnosis – attitudes to women’s pain may be to blame
By Anne-Marie Boylan, Departmental Lecturer & Senior Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Annalise Weckesser, Senior Research Fellow, Medical Anthropology, Birmingham City University
Sharon Dixon, Researcher, Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Former Miss Ireland, Chelsea Farrell, recently shared the story of how she ended up in the emergency room in severe pain with a twisted ovarian cyst.
After over two-and-a-half years of symptoms, Farrell found out she had endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and an ovarian cyst. She had suffered pain, irregular periods, bloating and pain during sex, but thought this was normal.
Farrell’s story isn’t unique. Many women face difficulties getting diagnoses, care…
- Wednesday, March 23, 2022