Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with endometriosis and PCOS wait years for a diagnosis – attitudes to women’s pain may be to blame

By Anne-Marie Boylan, Departmental Lecturer & Senior Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Annalise Weckesser, Senior Research Fellow, Medical Anthropology, Birmingham City University
Sharon Dixon, Researcher, Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Former Miss Ireland, Chelsea Farrell, recently shared the story of how she ended up in the emergency room in severe pain with a twisted ovarian cyst.

After over two-and-a-half years of symptoms, Farrell found out she had endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and an ovarian cyst. She had suffered pain, irregular periods, bloating and pain during sex, but thought this was normal.

Farrell’s story isn’t unique. Many women face difficulties getting diagnoses, care…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


