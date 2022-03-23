Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Persecuted for Satire on Social Media: Write for Rights Lesson Plan

By Amnesty International
Temirlan Ensebek, Kazakhstan When just a handful of people unite behind someone, the results can be amazing. Twenty years ago, a small group of activists in Poland ran a 24-hour letter-writing marathon. Over the following years, the idea spread. Today, Write for Rights is the world’s biggest human rights event. From 2,326 letters in 1991 […] The post Persecuted for Satire on Social Media: Write for Rights Lesson Plan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


