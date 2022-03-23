Testing sewage has helped track COVID – soon it could reveal much more about the UK's health
By Andrew Singer, Chemical Ecologist, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
Davey Jones, Professor of Soil and Environmental Science, Bangor University
It may not feel like it when you’re swabbing your throat, but improving how we test for diseases is one of the big positives of COVID. Applying methods developed for COVID to other diseases could revolutionise how we detect the causes of disease over the next decade.
When thinking of COVID testing, lateral flow and PCR tests spring to mind. However, there’s one other, lesser-known advance that’s remained quite literally underground – testing…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 23, 2022