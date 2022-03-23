Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: aid workers were forced out of Syria – the same thing could happen in this war

By William Plowright, Lecturer in Peace and Conflict Studies, Durham University
In the midst of brutal war, healthcare and humanitarian aid workers represent hope. They travel to areas riven by conflict and ease the suffering of the most vulnerable through moving displays of humanity. Coming from a range of international organisations, they administer healthcare, distribute donations and support and manage emergency response. Humanitarian workers are committed to neutrality, impartiality and independence, helping anyone who needs it in a conflict area. In theory, they are protected from attack by international…The Conversation


