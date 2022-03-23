Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Israel is committing apartheid, says UN Special Rapporteur

By Amnesty International
The Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories(OPT), Michael Lynk, has submitted a report to the Human Rights Council, concluding that the situation in the OPT amounts to apartheid. Saleh Higazi, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, said: “The Special Rapporteur’s findings are an important and timely addition to […] The post Israel/OPT: Israel is committing apartheid, says UN Special Rapporteur appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


