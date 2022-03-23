Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African court rules that clean air is a constitutional right: what needs to change

By Rebecca Garland, Associate Professor, University of Pretoria
The court ruling that it’s a constitutional right to have clean air highlights the fact that South Africa needs to improve air quality urgently.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


