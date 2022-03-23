Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Impunity for Violence Against LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © 2022 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch (Baghdad) – Armed groups in Iraq abduct, rape, torture, and kill lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, with impunity, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today with IraQueer. The police arrest and also carry out violence against them. March 23, 2022 “Everyone Wants Me Dead” Killings, Abductions, Torture, and Sexual Violence Against LGBT People by Armed Groups in Iraq Download the full report in English Annex I: Letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Annex II:…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Taiwan: The happiest nation in East Asia, according to the 2022 World Happiness Report
~ Russia: Kremlin Targets Critics Amid Ukraine War
~ How Indonesian politicians misuse the term "big data" to delay the next presidential election
~ 1 in 3 uni students have been sexually assaulted in their lifetime. They demand action on their vision of a safer society
~ Birthing on Country services centre First Nations cultures and empower women in pregnancy and childbirth
~ How much tuna can I eat a week before I need to worry about mercury?
~ If the UN wants to slash plastic waste, it must tackle soaring plastic production - and why we use so much of it
~ Publishers take on Facebook and Google for failing to pay up under the News Media Bargaining Code
~ Afghanistan: Reopening Girls’ Schools Needs Watching
~ As New Zealand relaxes restrictions, here’s what we can still do to limit COVID infections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter