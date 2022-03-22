Building back equitably: 4 ways to address mental health inequities magnified by the pandemic, and ensure access to care
By Travis Salway, Assistant Professor, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Emily Jenkins, Professor of Nursing, University of British Columbia
Hasina Samji, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Pierre-julien Coulaud, Post-doctoral research fellow, Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia
The mental health impact of the pandemic has not affected everyone equally. An equitable approach to mental health promotion, prevention and treatment can help ensure equitable access to services.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 22, 2022