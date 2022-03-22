Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Should End Marijuana Prohibition

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Supporters hold flags near the Capitol in Washington, DC, during a rally in favor of marijuana legalization on April 24, 2017. © AP Photo/Alex Brandon In the last Congress, the US House of Representatives made history by passing the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act. Another House floor vote on the newly introduced version of this bill is an urgent step towards advancing long overdue reform in the criminal legal system and beyond.   When the bill passed, it was the first time that a body of Congress voted to end the federal prohibition…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Macedonian court sentences ringleaders of a sexual predators’ Telegram group to four years in prison
~ Trinidad & Tobago celebrates double gold with two athletics victories
~ What is the new COVID-19 variant BA.2, and will it cause another wave of infections in the US?
~ We should all be concerned that Putin is trying to destroy Ukrainian culture
~ How to connect social science research to policy in Nigeria
~ Russia sanctions: new impetus for Chinese yuan to move up the reserve currency ladder?
~ What explains food price hikes in Kenya. And what should be done
~ Red gold: the rise and fall of West Africa's palm oil empire
~ Russia is now reliant on heavy artillery — Stalin's ‘God of War’ — in Ukraine
~ A billion of the world's most climate-vulnerable people live in informal settlements – here's what they face
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter