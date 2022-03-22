Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: people are fighting and dying for Vladimir Putin's flawed version of history

By Félix Krawatzek, Senior Researcher at the Centre for East European and International Studies and Associate Member of Nuffield College, University of Oxford
George Soroka, Lecturer on Government and Assistant Director of Undergraduate Studies, Harvard University
Share this article
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin is struggling to convince people why history is on his side – both internationally and at home.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ SEC proposes far-reaching climate disclosure rules for companies – here’s where the rules may be vulnerable to legal challenges
~ Concrete fuels climate change – but there's a nature-friendly way to defend coasts from rising seas
~ COVID: five things the UK must prioritise in its pandemic recovery plan
~ Why Russian gas could disrupt Germany's plan for a bolder climate agenda
~ Spring statement: why Rishi Sunak may not use his £20 billion 'war chest' to tackle cost of living crisis
~ Russia: Opposition leader Aleksei Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison in cynical deprivation of his human rights
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Threaten Revenge Killings
~ Ukraine war: why are so many Russian generals being killed?
~ Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to the control of drug-resistant TB in Europe and the world
~ Ukraine coverage shows gender roles are changing on the battlefield and in the newsroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter