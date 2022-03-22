Tolerance.ca
Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to the control of drug-resistant TB in Europe and the world

By Tom Wingfield, Infectious Diseases Physician and Senior Clinical Lecturer, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and Honorary Research Associate, University of Liverpool
Jessica Potter, Lung doctor and public health researcher, Queen Mary University of London
In recent years, conflicts in Ethiopia, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen have caused huge suffering. They have devastated the health and wellbeing of local populations and led to countless unnecessary deaths. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is showing the world, yet again, the abhorrent consequences of war.

As well as the direct casualties of these conflicts, yet more people will suffer illness and death due to disrupted health systems and lack of access to clean water,…The Conversation


