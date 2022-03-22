Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine coverage shows gender roles are changing on the battlefield and in the newsroom

By Kristin Skare Orgeret, Professor of Journalism and Media Studies, Oslo Metropolitan University
Bruce Mutsvairo, Associate Professor in Media Studies, Utrecht University
Share this article
War is a gender issue in many ways, but the coverage of Ukraine shows how the portrayals of men and women are changing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: why are so many Russian generals being killed?
~ Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to the control of drug-resistant TB in Europe and the world
~ Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Iranian arms dealing continued in the UK even after notorious tank deal fell apart in 1979
~ Relationship help programmes may be more successful for people who have 'sensitivity' genes
~ ‘I wanted a professor like me’ – a hip-hop artist explains his turn to academia
~ Kyiv's Jews, persecuted under Polish-Lithuanian, Russian, Nazi and Soviet regimes, now face the onslaught of Putin's forces
~ Older Americans are given the wrong idea about online safety – here's how to help them help themselves
~ An expert on trends in gun sales and gun violence in pandemic America
~ The 'hot hand' is a real basketball phenomenon – but only some players have the ability to go on these basket-making streaks
~ Diébédo Francis Kéré: how first Black winner of architecture’s top prize is committed to building ‘peaceful cities'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter