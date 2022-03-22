Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Drop Charges Against ‘Citizen Reporter’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Le Van Dung. © 2019 Le Van Dung (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately drop the politically motivated charges against the social commentator Le Van Dung and release him, Human Rights Watch said today. The police arrested Le Van Dung on June 30, 2021, in Hanoi and charged him with conducting propaganda against the state for his videos and posts on Facebook and YouTube. A Hanoi court is scheduled to hear his case on March 23, 2022. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison. “Le Van Dung is one of more than 60 people the Vietnamese authorities…


© Human Rights Watch -


