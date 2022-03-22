Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Officials Threaten Rohingya for Setting Up Schools

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugee students demonstrate against being expelled from Bangladeshi secondary schools in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, February 6, 2019. © 2019 Private  (Bangkok) – Bangladesh officials are threatening to confiscate Rohingya refugees’ identity documents and forcibly relocate them to a remote, flood-prone island if they violate an arbitrary ban on refugee-led schools, Human Rights Watch said today. Refugees need the identity documents – called “data cards,” issued by the United Nations refugee agency with cooperation from the Bangladesh government – to access…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The Chinese great translation movement: Exposing Chinese propaganda or spreading hate?
~ How Ukraine's personal, grassroots memorials honour individual citizens who fought for their nation
~ Consent education needs Blak voices for the safety and well-being of young First Nations people
~ Russia's invasion is wreaking havoc with surrogacy in Ukraine. It shows why Australia must change its laws
~ 7 ways to reduce perineal tearing during childbirth
~ Are Russia's elite really using cryptocurrency to evade sanctions?
~ Quality costs more. Very few aged care facilities deliver high quality care while also making a profit
~ Why Australia's Reserve Bank won't hike interest rates just yet
~ Abortion pills are just as safe to prescribe based on a patient's medical history as after an in-person exam, new research finds
~ Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faces confirmation hearings: 7 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter