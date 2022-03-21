Ukraine refugee crisis exposes racism and contradictions in the definition of human
By Philip S. S. Howard, Assistant Professor of Education, McGill University
Bryan Chan Yen Johnson, Faculty Lecturer, School of Continuing Studies, McGill University
Kevin Ah-Sen, PhD Student in Education, McGill University
The racism seen in the Ukraine refugee crisis reflects a long legacy of how the West defines who is human. We need a new definition that respects the dignity of all humans.
