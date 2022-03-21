Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war shows it's time to do away with the racist 'Clash of Civilizations' theory

By Katherine Bullock, Lecturer in Islamic Politics, University of Toronto
Share this article
Next year, the Clash of Civilizations theory will have done a terrible job explaining geopolitical forces for the past 30 years. Let’s throw it a retirement party.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war’s surprising links to the 2008 financial crisis – and the parallels with 1939
~ For a 'safe return' to university campuses, listen to students most affected by the pandemic
~ What every Canadian should remember about the 'freedom convoy' crisis
~ Groundwater: depleting reserves must be protected around the world
~ Australia: Extreme Heat Threatens Lives
~ Chilling account of Radio France fixer who was kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine
~ Powerful protest songs from Kenya and South Africa
~ Free online event: what we've learned two years into COVID, and how to deal with the fallout
~ 'A central European miracle': why the city of Lviv is so important for Ukraine
~ From Z to Q: when letters become political symbols
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter