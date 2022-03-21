Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Extreme Heat Threatens Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Denham Court Housing Estate in Western Sydney. Housing estates with homes crammed close together capture and store heat that radiates from one neighbor to the next. January 28, 2022. © 2022 Matthew Abbott for Human Rights Watch (Sydney) – Australian local, state, and federal governments should act to protect their populations from the foreseeable harms of heatwaves exacerbated by climate change, Human Rights Watch said today in a new photo essay on the struggles of living with extreme heat. The photographs show life in Greater Western Sydney, where geography and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ukraine war’s surprising links to the 2008 financial crisis – and the parallels with 1939
~ For a 'safe return' to university campuses, listen to students most affected by the pandemic
~ What every Canadian should remember about the 'freedom convoy' crisis
~ Ukraine war shows it's time to do away with the racist 'Clash of Civilizations' theory
~ Groundwater: depleting reserves must be protected around the world
~ Chilling account of Radio France fixer who was kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine
~ Powerful protest songs from Kenya and South Africa
~ Free online event: what we've learned two years into COVID, and how to deal with the fallout
~ 'A central European miracle': why the city of Lviv is so important for Ukraine
~ From Z to Q: when letters become political symbols
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter