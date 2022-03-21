Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Z to Q: when letters become political symbols

By Philip Seargeant, Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics, The Open University
Share this article
Painted on the side of tanks and emblazoned on the shirt of Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, the letter Z has come to represent support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has even been incorporated into the spelling of place names such as КуZбасс in south central Russia.

In some countries, the Czech Republic for instance, there are even discussions about whether displaying the letter should be a


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chilling account of Radio France fixer who was kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine
~ Powerful protest songs from Kenya and South Africa
~ Free online event: what we've learned two years into COVID, and how to deal with the fallout
~ 'A central European miracle': why the city of Lviv is so important for Ukraine
~ Deltacron: what scientists know so far about this new hybrid coronavirus
~ Four reasons to be hopeful about the planned global plastics treaty
~ Ukraine war: how Russian denial of civilian casualties follows tactics used in Syria
~ Would you bring your dog to a shop? Why retailers should be more pet-friendly
~ Body image issues affect close to 40% of men – but many don’t get the support they need
~ News of war can impact your mental health — here’s how to cope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter