Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High CO₂ can upset the balance of trees and grass in savannas - what can be done about it

By Sarah Raubenheimer, Instrument Scientist / Researcher, Rhodes University
Brad Ripley, Professor, Department of Botany, Rhodes University
Africa has larger expanses of savannas than any other continent. These ecosystems – mainly grasses and some widely spaced trees – support the continent’s wildlife and livestock, and provide many other ecosystem services, such as nutrient cycling, water balance, and climate regulation.

Key to the healthy functioning of savannas is a continuous grass layer, which many animal species depend on for habitat and food. Savanna grasses also carry regular fires that maintain the open, well-lit environment. Otherwise it becomes dominated by shrubs and trees, a phenomenon that we refer to as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


