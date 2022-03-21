Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: US Recognizes Genocide Against Rohingya

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Myanmar armed forces march on the 75th anniversary of Union Day on February 12, 2022 in Naypyidaw, Myanmar.  © 2022/ AP Photos (Washington, DC) – The United States government has formally determined that the Myanmar military committed the crime of genocide and crimes against humanity against ethnic Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State, Human Rights Watch said today. The US government should coordinate long overdue action with other countries to pursue justice, both for mass crimes committed against the Rohingya and for those committed against other ethnic minorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


