Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Adapt, move, or die: repeated coral bleaching leaves wildlife on the Great Barrier Reef with few options

By Jodie L. Rummer, Associate Professor & Principal Research Fellow, James Cook University
Scott F. Heron, Associate Professor in Physics, James Cook University
Share this article
To our horror, another mass coral bleaching event may be striking the Great Barrier Reef, with water temperatures reaching up to 3℃ higher than average in some places. This would be the sixth such event since the late 1990s, and the fourth since 2016.

It comes as a monitoring mission from the United Nations arrives in Queensland today to inspect the reef and consider…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Zambia: Amnesty International Secretary General urges President Hichilema to move with speed to honour his commitment to human rights
~ The ACCC is suing Meta for celebrity crypto scam ads on Facebook. Here's why the tech giant could be found liable
~ Stress can cause heart attacks. Could tackling workplace bullying save lives?
~ The El Hiblu 3: three years waiting for justice in Malta
~ Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Exacerbates Hunger in Middle East, North Africa
~ Africa’s Governments Can Do More to Protect Pregnant Students
~ Emerging Battles Over Forests Crucial to Protect Rights, Tackle Climate Crisis
~ Indonesia: Proposed gold mine is ‘recipe for disaster’ amid repression of Indigenous Papuans
~ Ukraine: Ensure Safe Passage, Aid for Mariupol Civilians
~ The Greens' liveable income guarantee is a serious idea the major parties won't touch – yet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter