Adapt, move, or die: repeated coral bleaching leaves wildlife on the Great Barrier Reef with few options
By Jodie L. Rummer, Associate Professor & Principal Research Fellow, James Cook University
Scott F. Heron, Associate Professor in Physics, James Cook University
To our horror, another mass coral bleaching event may be striking the Great Barrier Reef, with water temperatures reaching up to 3℃ higher than average in some places. This would be the sixth such event since the late 1990s, and the fourth since 2016.
It comes as a monitoring mission from the United Nations arrives in Queensland today to inspect the reef and consider…
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 21, 2022