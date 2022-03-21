Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Exacerbates Hunger in Middle East, North Africa

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy buys bread from a bakery in Sanaa, Yemen, March 2022. Yemen imports at least 27 percent of its wheat from Ukraine and 8 percent from Russia. © 2022 Hani Al-Ansi/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – Governments should ensure that the conflict in Ukraine does not worsen the food crisis in the Middle East and North Africa and protect the right to affordable, adequate food for everyone, Human Rights Watch said today. Both Ukraine and Russia are leading exporters of agricultural products to many Middle Eastern and North African countries, and disruptions related…


