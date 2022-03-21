Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emerging Battles Over Forests Crucial to Protect Rights, Tackle Climate Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
“The forest dies first, we die later,” said Ka’apor chief Itahú as we patrolled the vast Alto Turiaçu Indigenous territory in the Brazilian Amazon, looking for evidence of illegal logging. During our time together, he spoke at length of his people’s connection to their land and the important role it plays not only as a source of food and medicine, but also as a cornerstone of their spiritual beliefs and cultural identity. Forests and trees provide vital resources to 1.3 billion people. More than 300 million people, nearly half of whom are Indigenous, rely almost entirely on forests to fulfill their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The ACCC is suing Meta for celebrity crypto scam ads on Facebook. Here's why the tech giant could be found liable
~ Stress can cause heart attacks. Could tackling workplace bullying save lives?
~ The El Hiblu 3: three years waiting for justice in Malta
~ Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Exacerbates Hunger in Middle East, North Africa
~ Africa’s Governments Can Do More to Protect Pregnant Students
~ Indonesia: Proposed gold mine is ‘recipe for disaster’ amid repression of Indigenous Papuans
~ Ukraine: Ensure Safe Passage, Aid for Mariupol Civilians
~ The Greens' liveable income guarantee is a serious idea the major parties won't touch – yet
~ In Loveland, Robert Lukins explores a woman's experience of abuse, but at times loses his way
~ Four Ways to Support Girls’ Access to Education in Afghanistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter