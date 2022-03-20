Governments love to talk about 'shared responsibility' in a disaster – but does anyone know what it means?
By Rowena Maguire, Associate professor, Law School, Queensland University of Technology
Amanda Kennedy, Professor of Law, Queensland University of Technology
Annastasia Bousgas, Researcher with the Centre for Justice and Centre for Waste Free World, Queensland University of Technology
Bridget Lewis, Associate Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Melissa Bull, Director, QUT Centre for Justice, Queensland University of Technology
There is a huge amount of legislation talking about ‘shared responsibility’ but it isn’t clear what this means or who needs to do what and when.
