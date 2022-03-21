Tolerance.ca
Indonesia: Proposed gold mine is ‘recipe for disaster’ amid repression of Indigenous Papuans

By Amnesty International
Unlawful killings, buildup of security forces in vicinity of a planned gold mine concession  Authorities restrict daily life of Indigenous Papuans, including hairstyle   Lack of consultation with communities affected by gold mine plans     Indonesian authorities should immediately halt plans to develop a sprawling gold mine the size of the city of Jakarta in volatile Papua Province, where it risks fueling conflict […] The post Indonesia: Proposed gold mine is ‘recipe for disaster’ amid repression of Indigenous Papuans appeared first on Amnesty…


