Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
If only politicians focused on the school issues that matter. This election is a chance to get them to do that

By Naomi Barnes, Senior Lecturer, School of Teacher Education & Leadership, Queensland University of Technology
Keith Heggart, Lecturer in Learning Design, University of Technology Sydney
Steven Kolber, Research Assistant, School of Education, Deakin University
Election time presents teachers, parents and citizens with an opportunity to put pressure on local candidates and demand courageous policy that will improve education in ways the community needs.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


